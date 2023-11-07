How a meeting with Dubai's royal family inspired this Emirati student to pursue academic heights

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 2:40 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 2:45 PM

Earlier this month, a select group of high-achieving high school students had the opportunity to meet two prominent members of the royal family — Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

For one Emirati student, Moza Aljanaahi, this encounter was particularly significant.

Moza, a seventeen-year-old medical student who excelled in her class last year, was deeply inspired by her meeting with the leaders. Their words left an indelible mark on her, reigniting her motivation to excel academically. She said, "Hearing how proud they were of us was invaluable; it motivates me to continue pursuing academic heights."

Moza's educational journey reflects a strategic approach to learning, focusing on essential materials, effective time management, and a balanced blend of extracurricular activities. "Prioritising tasks and not comparing yourself to others enables you to stand out," she advises.

Moza's journey to success in high school was far from easy, as she readily acknowledges. "I knew that this period would require a lot of effort from me." Despite her commitment to academic excellence, Moza is a staunch advocate for diversifying one's interests beyond the classroom."

From a young age, she cultivated a range of hobbies, including painting, playing the violin, and exploring history and geography. Moza explains how her hobbies have been instrumental in her personal growth and maintaining a balanced life. "Painting and drawing taught me that situations can be fixed, no matter how difficult. The violin taught me patience and the importance of perseverance. Learning history broadened my horizons."

High school was a transformative period for Moza Aljanaahi. She immersed herself in Model United Nations (MUN), gaining valuable skills in research, public speaking, and teamwork, which boosted her confidence.

Now a medical student, Moza strikes a balance between studies and extracurriculars. She's a part of the Space Medicine Club due to her interest in astronomy and helps organize university events with the "Game Changers" team. Moza believes in maintaining a healthy balance. "Achieving balance is difficult but doable with time management. Avoiding burnout is crucial," she says.

