A home in Dubai, investments, a child's education secured, and a doctor finally returning to studies he had put off for years. For Big Ticket winners, the days after the life-changing phone call did not lead to one fixed path. Some used their prize money to meet family needs, others turned to long-held personal plans.

Beyond helping family

Anna Lee Gayongan, a Filipino senior account executive who won Dh30 million in January 2026, she first focused on her family. She secured her son’s education, bought a home for her parents and helped her siblings establish their own businesses.

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But the winner’s plans did not stop there. She has begun supporting the construction of churches in her home province and funded a charitable foundation.

"My biggest ambition is to build an affordable hospital where people needing emergency medical care are not turned away because they cannot pay.

“My greatest wish is that while I am still alive, I can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” Gayongan said.

Home in Dubai, then a business idea

For Indian homemaker Kanika Arora, the Dh25-million grand prize she won in July 2026 fulfilled a goal she had held for years: owning a home.

The 42-year-old has since bought a house in Dubai. Now, she is looking at a new possibility, starting her own business in the emirate.

“I finally bought the home I had always dreamed of and now I am exploring the possibility of starting my own business in Dubai,” she said.

The business remains an idea at this stage, but buying her home has opened the door for Arora to consider her next chapter.

Group ticket to investments

Bangladeshi electrician Mohammed Naser Balal won Dh25 million in July 2025 after purchasing his winning ticket with a group of friends.

While he planned to share the prize among the group, Balal had clear aims for his own share: to make investments and buy a home for his family in Bangladesh.

He has now achieved both goals, becoming a homeowner and making the investments he had hoped for. “My dream was to invest and buy a home for my family. Since winning, I have been able to achieve both,” Balal said.

Dh100,000 win helps doctor continue studies

Not every Big Ticket winner takes home tens of millions of dirhams. Egyptian doctor Eslam Shafshak won Dh100,000 through Dear Big Ticket in October 2025.

For him, the money meant an opportunity to continue his education in longevity medicine, an area he hopes can eventually benefit people who may not be able to afford such care.

“Winning Big Ticket was an emotional moment, as it gave me the opportunity to pursue studies I had long hoped to undertake,” Shafshak said.

A father’s goal: Security children's future

Nepalese expat Ranjit Kumar Pal won Dh23 million in February 2023 after buying a ticket with a group of 20 friends.

A father of two boys, Pal said his priority was to support his family in Nepal and give his children a more secure future. “My biggest dream was always to support my family back home in Nepal and give my children a better future,” he said.