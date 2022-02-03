Houthi attack on UAE: Adnoc to offer job to family member, fund kid's education of deceased Pakistani man

Mamoor Khan was one of the three men killed in the explosions in the Mussafah industrial area on January 17

Pakistani Ambassador, Afzaal Mahmood at the press conference attached. Photo: Ismail Sebugwaawo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022

The education of all the children of the Pakistani oil tanker driver, who was killed in the Houthi attacks on the UAE last month, will be taken care of by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), a top Pakistani diplomat has said.

Mamoor Khan, 49, was one of the three men killed in the explosions of Adnoc petroleum tankers in the Mussafah industrial area on January 17.

Two Indian drivers also lost their lives during the incident. Six others, including two Pakistanis and two Indians, were injured.

Khan was working as a driver at Adnoc and he had spent more than 10 years on the job. He left behind eight children, the youngest being 7 and a wife. His family, back in Pakistan, relied on him for education and other financial support.

During a press conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistani Ambassador to the UAE said Adnoc will fund the education of Khan's children, in addition to providing salary compensation and offering job opportunities to his family members.

"The UAE government and Adnoc have been very supportive to the family members of the deceased since the attacks. Adnoc has provided all the necessary support to family and has helped in the repatriation of the victim's body," said Mahmood adding that Khan's body was repatriated just two days after the incident, and it was accompanied at the airport by embassy officials.

"I got reassurance from Adnoc and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that they will be taking care of the family of the deceased and the injured victims."

The two other Pakistani men who sustained minor injuries during the attacks have been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Mahmood noted that one of the injured victims had spent more days at the hospital receiving treatment because he tested positive for Covid-19 when he was received at the hospital after getting injuries from the attacks.

The ambassador also noted that Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas in Abu Dhabi carried out by the Houthi terrorists.

"Such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security," he said.

He assured the Pakistani community in the UAE that the country is one of the safest in the world and that they shouldn't worry about anything as the UAE military has all capabilities to safeguard and protect the citizens and residents from all sorts of terrorist attacks.

