'Vulnerable' houbara bird returns to UAE's deserts after 50 years of rescue efforts

Once declared a 'vulnerable' species, the houbara bustard is making a remarkable comeback in the UAE, where decades of conservation efforts have helped the bird flourish. Almost as large as a chicken, the brown bird, with its lightly spotted feathers and intense yellow and black-rimmed eyes, lives in arid regions, like the UAE’s vast deserts.

Visitors at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) gathered around a small pen that housed dozens of these elegant birds, which is long tied to the region’s heritage and culture. The sight drew excitement not only for its rarity but also for what it represents: nearly five decades of the UAE’s pioneering efforts to rescue the species from decline.

ADIHEX, which this year runs from September 1 to 7 at ADNEC, has once again put the spotlight on conservation through the work of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation.

The Houbara bird, a migratory species native to North Africa and mainly found in Morocco and Algeria, has faced serious threats in recent decades. Since 2014, the species has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, which provides crucial information on biological species.

Regaining stability

“We started with a small number, and today, we are proud to have more than 100,000 Houbara birds annually through our many centres in the UAE and outside the UAE,” Hama Al Ameri, Education Specialist, told Khaleej Times. She added that thanks to the conservation efforts, the Houbara population is once more regaining stability, as the species has been successfully repopulated in controlled environments.

“We increased the number of Houbara in closed buildings, controlled by the temperature and humidity, and produced them through industrial fertilisation,” Al Ameri said.

Expanding horizons at ADIHEX

Beyond the Houbara showcase, ADIHEX is broadening its scope this year. Abu Dhabi will host camels, salukis, knives and a traditional souk, with the exhibition expanding to 15 sectors, which is four more than last year. More than 1,500 companies and brands from over 65 countries will participate, alongside strong national representation.

The 2025 edition at ADIHEX takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and offers visitors the chance to experience the UAE’s rich culture and heritage, from falconry and horse riding to the arts and crafts.

Since its first edition in 2003, ADIHEX has grown into one of the world’s largest annual gatherings dedicated to hunting, equestrian sports, and heritage preservation. This year, the exhibition is expanding to Al Ain in November.