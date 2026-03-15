Up to 70% off: UAE hotels, resorts roll out Eid staycation deals

Hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering Eid staycation deals with discounts of up to 70 per cent, giving residents an opportunity to enjoy short holiday breaks within the country during the upcoming Eid holidays.

Travel and deals platforms show that many hotels across the UAE are promoting special packages that combine room stays with meals, spa access and recreational activities, reducing the overall cost of a short holiday.

Ramadan prayer timings

Deals starting from under Dh200

According to deals platform Cobone, several Eid staycation packages are currently being promoted with price reductions of up to 70 per cent. Some offers start from under Dh200 per night, particularly for mountain retreats or properties outside major cities.

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A stay at Oryx Grand Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain is listed at around Dh185, while deals at Flamingo Beach Resort in Umm Al Quwain are available for about Dh299.

Higher-end resort offers are also available at discounted prices. Packages at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort in Abu Dhabi start from around Dh549, while Fujairah Rotana Resort and Spa offers staycation deals from approximately Dh599, depending on room type and inclusions.

A quick analysis by Khaleej Times on Booking.com shows that many hotels and resorts across the UAE have also listed special Eid staycation packages.

Some city hotels and budget-friendly properties are offering rooms starting from about Dh300 per night, while beach resorts and luxury properties are generally priced higher depending on location and facilities.

The analysis shows that residents can find a wide range of options across different emirates, including Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

What do Eid staycation packages include?

Many hotels are offering bundled packages that include more than just accommodation.

Typical Eid staycation packages may include:

Breakfast or half-board meals

Late check-out

Access to beach and swimming pools

Children’s play areas and activities

Spa and wellness discounts

Spa treatments that normally cost Dh250 to Dh400 are sometimes offered at reduced prices as part of staycation deals. Some resorts also include pool or beach club access, which usually ranges between Dh100 and Dh200.

These bundled offers help families reduce the overall cost of a short holiday.

Residents already booking Eid staycations

Some residents have already taken advantage of the discounted offers.

Sayeem Khatib, a resident of Abu Dhabi, said he booked a two-night stay at a resort after seeing online deals. “We were planning to travel abroad, but the current situation in Middle East, we are staying in the UAE. So we booked a resort for two days on Hudayriyat island,”

Khatib said that the prices were high a few days ago and he found a deal online, and booked it the same day. “When I saw some staycation deals online, it felt like a good option for the family. We booked a short stay because it’s easier and the kids enjoy the activities at the resort.”

He added that staycations allow families to enjoy a holiday without long travel or flight costs.

Some residents exploring options

Sana K, a Dentist and a resident of Nad Al Hamar said that she is considering booking a resort in Ras Al Khaimah for the Eid break.

“We are still exploring options, but Ras Al Khaimah looks like a good place for a quick getaway,” she said.

“Many resorts are offering good discounts, so we might book a one- or two-night stay depending on availability. I also happened to see that many properties and filling up fast,” she said.

Some travel and booking websites also indicate that several resorts are filling up quickly as the Eid holidays approach. Popular staycation destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain are seeing increased demand, with many properties showing limited availability for certain dates during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.