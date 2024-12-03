'Hospitals were like second home': How wheelchair-bound UAE citizen gives back to healthcare

Marwa Hasan Alsayedabbas Alfardan. Photos: Supplied

Marwa Hasan Alsayedabbas Alfardan spent much of her childhood in and out of hospitals — as a person of determination, she frequently visited for physiotherapy and doctor's appointments. These experiences left a deep impression on her.

Now, at 21, she serves patients as a guest service executive at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi. "Hospitals always felt like a second home to me," said Marwa. "I knew that working in healthcare would allow me to give back to the community that supported me when I needed it the most," she added.

Moving around the premises in her wheelchair, Marwa's role involves interacting with patients, managing appointments, and ensuring seamless service. Earlier this week, she was recognised as one of the ambassadors under Burjeel Holdings' initiative to empower Emirati talents.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Launched on the occasion of the UAE's 53rd National Day, the programme promoted 53 exceptional Emiratis to leadership roles as Etihad Ambassadors, serving as the faces of the organisation's future.

Marwa with Thani Al Zeyoudi and Shamsheer Vayalil

A journey of resilience

After graduating from high school, Marwa attended her first job interview at Burjeel Hospital and got the job. She joined the institute in June 2024 and has been diligently performing her tasks.

Her day begins with checking appointments and contacting patients to confirm their visits. "Sometimes the clinics are busy, and patients must wait," she said. "I always do my best to ensure they are seen promptly by coordinating with nurses. Even when the system lags, or the workload increases, I find ways to manage."

Just like in her daily life, she faces challenges at her job but manages to handle them effortlessly. During a recent interaction with a patient, the elderly initially thought Marwa hadn't approached him and that he had to go to her. He didn't realise that she was wheelchair-bound. Once he was aware of her challenges, his demeanour changed, and he apologised. What began as a misunderstanding transformed into a moment of mutual respect and understanding, turning a potentially negative experience into a positive one.

She said that she faced all her challenges without any fear. "I am a very determined person," she said. "I love learning new things and facing challenges head-on. If I encounter difficulties, I don't hesitate to ask for assistance."

Outside of work, Marwa finds inspiration in her art. Drawing has been a lifelong passion, and she dreams of someday opening her own gallery. "Art allows me to express myself," she said.

For her, the recognition as an Etihad Ambassador has been a milestone. "This recognition means so much to me. It shows that with determination, anything is possible," she said. "I hope my story inspires others in my community to pursue their dreams, no matter the challenges." Maryam Salem Al Falasi Emirati talents The programme recognised several other Emiratis, including an 18-year-old who balances her full-time 9-to-5 job while continuing her high school studies. Maryam Salem Al Falasi works as a customer service specialist at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, and dreams of studying business in the future. "Nafis gave me the chance to start my career early, and I believe more young people should take this path. It's an amazing experience," she said. ALSO READ: Filipino nurse who won Dh900,000 award shares how hope can save dying patients' lives UAE doctors warn of 'silent killer' high blood pressure; new guidelines help early detection