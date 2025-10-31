UAE's dancing horses: Inside Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts, where stallions perform ballet

Nestled amid the mangroves of Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) opened its doors on Thursday with an immersive horse-ballet gala that brought classical horsemanship back to the Gulf in spectacular fashion. The new Andalusian-style dressage facility — described by organisers as the first of its kind outside Europe — was inaugurated by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is being billed as the fifth major school worldwide dedicated to the centuries-old art of classical horsemanship.

The opening gala united the world’s biggest classical schools: riders from Austria, Spain, Portugal, France and the UAE performed together, fusing Andalusian guitar and Arabian melodies with striking light projections and choreography.

Two riders from each of the four European schools joined ADREA’s own company in group set-pieces that included sweeping, Swan-Lake–like formations and solos that made the horses appear to dance like flamenco and ballet performers as they did splits in the air, swayed their bodies as they stood on two legs, and one horse sauntered out of the arena while dramatically stretching its front legs ahead of each step.

ADREA presents classical horsemanship in its artistic form — often called haute école or haute école’s theatrical counterpart — rather than the competitive dressage circuit. The gala demonstrated this distinction: movements once practised for battlefield advantage (passage, piaffe, capriole and more) are now reinterpreted as balletic gestures, executed with discipline and theatricality. “It’s an art, not a science,” said Gonzalo Marques, Adrea’s Chief Rider, reflecting on the blend of athletic training and artistic storytelling on display.

“Classical horsemanship is the foundation of many equestrian disciplines,” said Shamma Al Mazrui, Vice-President of ADREA, during a media roundtable. “It is based on a relationship between a horse and a human that moves together as one — without force and without fear.” ADREA’s mission is to preserve heritage while training a new generation of riders – she added.

A return to origins

Organisers emphasised the historical loop that underpins the project: the pure Spanish (Andalusian) stallions now housed at ADREA trace part of their lineage to Arabian horses brought to Andalusia centuries ago. “We are proud to be welcoming these horses back to basically their motherland since they’re half Arabian,” said Marques, noting the breed’s strength and agility and its suitability for the high-level movements of classical dressage.

The Furusiyya Gallery, at the heart of the campus, showcases more than 173 rare objects and manuscripts spanning more than two millennia — from Central Asian terracotta vessels to an 11th-century incense burner that mirrors movements now practised in the arena. The gallery is intended to prepare visitors for the performances by telling the story of the horse as companion, instrument of war, symbol of power and cultural icon. “Heritage is not a museum that you need to garden — it needs to be lit and burned with a new light,” said Al Mazrui.

A campus of seven experiences

ADREA occupies around 65,000 square metres and combines performance, education and cultural preservation. In addition to the olympic arena and gallery, the campus includes a Saddle Atelier — the UAE’s first workshop dedicated to saddle craftsmanship — an equestrian library holding more than 14,000 books and manuscripts, a Tack Room and public spaces for exhibitions and research collaborations. Officials say the library will become a global reference for equestrian scholarship.

The school’s curriculum comprises five core programmes: a four-year rider degree designed to take novices to Grand Prix/Olympic level, a two-year ceremonial rider programme aimed at police and military ceremonial units, a groom-specialist course, short mastery clinics for enthusiasts, and a horse-development programme that conditions and elevates horses into performance athletes. ADREA also plans a Junior Academy to introduce children to horsemanship from the age of four, with a strict emphasis on discipline, care and research before riding.

The campus combines traditional stewardship with modern technology, including an AI-based monitoring system that — organisers say — assesses horses’ physical activity, environmental conditions and even behavioural indicators of stress, producing a welfare score to guide care and rest cycles. “It’s a full 360-degree understanding of their environment,” Al Mazrui explained. The stables are deliberately sited away from city noise so the horses can rest and train in tranquillity. “Since the horses have arrived in Abu Dhabi, they have been sleeping more than ever before, added Marques. “We give them mangrove walks every day so they can decompress in nature.”

Organisers cast ADREA as more than a school or a show: it is a cultural hub and tourist icon that aims to create belonging and inspire reflection. “You will come to the arena and see a work of art… you leave understanding humanity,” one speaker said, describing the intended meditative effect of the performances and the site as a place where culture, community and craftsmanship meet. Weekly performances will be scheduled for the public, with the wider campus — library, gallery, ateliers and F&B — open to visitors by appointment.

Adrea illustrates the prominent role of women in such projects. The vice-presidency and senior management include female leaders, and the first Emirati riders to join the school are women. The collection also contains artefacts that point to female riders in earlier eras, underscoring a continuous — if often overlooked — history of women on horseback in the region.

The Saddle Atelier will preserve and teach saddle-making techniques, displaying a range of traditional styles — from Spanish “cowboy” saddles designed for long comfort to local saddles used in Emirati ceremonies. ADREA plans live workshops and restorations that aim to pass the craft to a new generation. “It takes a lot of patience — it’s a job of passion,” the team said.

What to expect next

ADREA’s leaders said the institution intends to push technical boundaries through research partnerships with universities at home and abroad, and to use the school to explore horsemanship’s potential benefits for education, rehabilitation and mental health. The team also stressed inclusivity alongside elite training: while the academies are rigorous and selective, ADREA plans programmes and community experiences so that the public can engage with the art and the animals in a welfare-centred way.

Visitors will be able to book regular guided tours through its galleries, stables and training arenas, as well as attend weekly public performances in the 1,200-seat arena and explore the grounds, making it a destination not just for riders but for culture and leisure.