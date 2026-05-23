UAE ambassador warns Hormuz threats could disrupt global food, energy supplies

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The UAE warned that threats to close the Strait of Hormuz could trigger serious global economic and food security consequences, highlighting the waterway’s critical role in international trade and energy supplies.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly’s Informal Interactive Dialogue on Commodity Markets in New York, Sarah Al Awadhi, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations, said Iran’s “unlawful actions and threats demonstrate how quickly such egregious behaviour can generate global economic consequences".

"Iran’s unlawful closure of the Strait — in violation of international law, particularly the right to lawful transit passage — has resulted in increased transportation and insurance costs, strained supply chains, and contributed to heightened commodity price volatility," Al Awadhi noted.

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She said the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors, essential not only for the flow of energy supplies but also for the movement of critical commodities, including agricultural inputs needed for global food production.

According to the UAE statement, disruptions linked to tensions in the Strait have particularly affected fertiliser markets, with nitrogen fertiliser prices surging by as much as 80 per cent. The increase, she said, has placed additional pressure on global food systems and worsened challenges faced by countries already dealing with food insecurity.

"International waterways that support the global economy cannot be held hostage by one State," she said. "The UAE therefore stresses the importance of safeguarding maritime security, ensuring freedom of navigation, and maintaining open, predictable, and resilient supply chains in accordance with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly resolutions 552 and 2817, respectively."

"We also underscore the need for enhanced international cooperation to support developing countries in managing price shocks, strengthening resilience, and advancing sustainable and inclusive development amid evolving global market conditions," she concluded.