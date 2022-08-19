Honor 70 Review – One of the best vlogging phones of 2022
Being the latest in its high-end N Series smartphone line-up, the Honor 70 is one of the many phones in its series that the company has designed. The design trend here is simple, build a lightweight device, that charges quickly, has solid internals for gaming and performance and a camera to match when it comes to recording video. The Honor 70 does that really well in this regard.
Design
The HONOR 70 features a dual-curved design that looks great and is also comfortable and easy to hold in your hand. Weighing in at just 178 grams, it’s compact and thin at 7.91 millimetres. The Honor 70 comes in four unique colours Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, a stunning Emerald Green, and Icelandic Frost. The colours are catered to a fashion-conscious crowd so that it has the looks to match.
The design at the back pays tribute to the Rolleiflex’s classic twin-lens reflex camera, with its N Series Classical Dual Ring Design. The upper ring contains a 2MP Depth Camera and a 54MP Super Sensing Main Camera, while the bottom ring consists of a 50MP Ultra-Wide and Macro Main Camera and a flashlight. This design works for Honor and gives it a great shine so it gets the most attention.
On the front, the HONOR 70 comes with a 6.67-inch OLED 58-degree Curved Display and 1.51mm ultra-slim bezels on both left and right frames, bringing users a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 94% and is USB-C which is typical of most phones this year.
The screen supports a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, 1.07 billion colours, 100% DCI-P3 and HDR 10+, bringing solid colours especially when you’re watching high resolution video content or gaming. Gaming is a huge focus on what Honor is doing because the Honor 70 supports a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, so you get high screen response speeds for gaming with less input lag.
In addition, it also has Pulse Width Modulation dimming technology of 1920Hz so its easier to look at the screen for extended durations without straining your eyes.
Camera
The HONOR 70 comes with a Dual Main Camera featuring a 54MP SONY IMX800 Super Sensing Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Marco Main Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera. Honor also has added its proprietary HONOR Image Engine, an advanced imaging system enhanced by AI which reconstructs the imaging process through hardware and software.
The HONOR 70’s 54MP Main Camera adopts 1/1.49-inch SONY IMX800 Sensor with f/1.9 aperture, with a key focus on low-light performance to deliver high-definition images. It has an ultra-wide 122 degree field of view, with f/2.2 aperture enables users to capture wider. Combining the wide-angle lens and autofocus technology, the HONOR 70 adopts an auto focal distance of 2.5cm, enabling users to capture great close-ups too.
The 2MP Depth Camera has a f/2.4 aperture ideal for portraits and the 32 MP front camera serves as the selfie camera which is also one of the things that make it shine for video and here’s why.
A lot of emphasis has been done on video and this is where the Honor 70 truly shines. Honor has done, what it calls an industry first, Solo Cut Vlog Mode for vlogging. Solo Cut Vlog Mode allows multiple videos to be produced simultaneously, including a dedicated video of the subject being spotlighted alongside the original video featuring all subjects, ideal for content creators who want to make one person the hero of their story. With Seamless Focus Switch, users can also change the focus of the video to spotlight a different subject at the tap of a finger.
This means you can easily create vlogs in different formats and aspect ratios to fit different platforms rather than do the video twice over. It supports multi-video recording, supporting 1080p video shooting with a resolution of 2520x1080 pixels. In just one take, users can use the front and rear camera at the same time or choose from different modes. This uses different cameras simultaneously, so it really helps with editing later.
Performance
The Honor 70 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon’s 778G Plus 5G 6nm SoC which will see the phone handle most tasks from viewing videos, gaming, web browsing to recording video with relative ease. It’s got fast response times and with a new Kryo 670 CPU and Adreno 642L GPU, the HONOR 70 enhances GPU performance by 7% and CPU single core performance by 4%.
The Honor 70 runs on HONOR Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12 and it has several enhancements, but the HONOR GPU Turbo X engine is the one that optimizes performance. They’ve built this for gaming performance, and it showed as it will play most heavy games at a high frame rate so its perfect for your mobile fps games particularly.
And finally, the ultra-large 4800mAh battery should give you a full day’s worth of charge and if you’re running low, the 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge adapter can push the phone from 3 to 60% in under 20 minutes.
Verdict
The Honor 70 is a great overall device for productivity and gaming but where it truly shines is the several options for filming video. With a reliable battery, great charging and solid performance across the board, the Honor 70 will scratch the itch for many content creators looking to get a device that will serve their needs.