Home Box launches 13th store in the UAE
If you're ready to move forward with a new, modern design sense, then UAE-based Home Box is a one-stop-shop destination for you.
The brand has expanded its footprint in the UAE by opening its 13th store at Silicon Central Mall, Dubai. The store boasts a wide collection of customized furniture products for a vast clientele.
"It's an extremely proud moment for all of us at Homebox as this is the 41st store in the GCC and the 13th Home Box store in the UAE region. We have always tried to be within the reach of our customers and our new store at Silicon central gives them greater access to us, which will encourage our customers to shop at a more leisurely pace. We hope that the coming year will mark the start of an exciting new era for both Home Box and Silicon central," said Ajay Antal, CEO of Home Box.
Complementing the in-store shopping experience, Home Box is also giving customers the option to shop online via Homeboxstores.com, which boasts more than 6,000 options with hard-to-beat prices.
Home Box offers a wide selection of fashionable furniture and home goods and is one of the largest one-stop stores for contemporary furniture and décor at reasonable costs.
With 13 stores in the UAE and 41 stores in the GCC region, Home Box is set for further expansion with more new stores scheduled to open in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Within the UAE, Home Box is present in multiple locations such as Oasis Center; Liwa Center; Dana Plaza, Fujairah; Ibn Battuta, Sky Garden, Sharjah City Center, Bawadi Mall, Deerfield, RAK, Al Qasmia, Al Zahia City Centre and Al Wahda.