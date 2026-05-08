Hollywood celebrity stylist and Muslim convert passes away; burial to take place in Dubai

For years, Kithe Brewster was known in the fashion world for styling Hollywood celebrities, leading campaigns for global brands, and working with some of the biggest magazines in Europe and America.

But friends in Dubai said the last few months of his life were very different. “He devoted most of his time to Allah,” his close friend Eesa Washington told Khaleej Times after the final rites at the Al Qusais Cemetery soon after the Friday prayers.

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According to Eesa, Brewster died around 4am while being taken from his home in Al Jaddaf to hospital. His family and relatives are currently in the US and are informed about the situation, while friends in Dubai are preparing for his funeral prayers and Muslim burial.

Eesa said Brewster had accepted Islam a few years ago but only began speaking publicly about it around five months ago. During that time, those close to him noticed a major change in his life. “He was becoming very spiritual,” said Eesa. “Most of his time was devoted to Allah.” Eesa added that the two had planned to meet this Saturday.

Rabia, another close friend, said Brewster first took Shahada during the last 10 nights of Ramadan in 2023 at her home. She said he later officially completed the legal Shahada process at a mosque in December 2025 to obtain a certificate before he fell sick in January this year. “Alhamdulillah, for that reason, we can grant his wish to have a Muslim burial in Dubai,” she said.

Before moving to Dubai, Brewster had built a major career in fashion and celebrity styling. He held roles such as creative director and fashion director at magazines across Europe and America and became one of the best-known celebrity stylists in the US fashion industry.

Over the years, he worked with celebrities including Julianne Moore, Kate Beckinsale, Iman and Diane Lane. He also led styling campaigns for global brands such as L’Oréal, Revlon, Nike, Fila and Adidas.

His work appeared in publications including Vanity Fair, British Elle, French and American Jalouse, Flaunt, V Magazine, Interview and Face, among others.

Friends said Dubai became a place of peace and spirituality for Brewster during the final chapter of his life.