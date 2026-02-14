Hit-and-run survivor delivers baby girl in Dubai after life-threatening injuries

More than a month after a hit-and-run left her with life-threatening injuries, Aastha Kanwar has delivered a baby girl at NMC Royal Hospital DIP — the same hospital where doctors fought through the night to save both mother and child. The baby, named Triambika Gautam, was born on February 10 weighing 2.4kg.

Aastha had been a little over 33 weeks pregnant when the crash happened in Arjan in early January. By the time her daughter was delivered, she had reached 38 weeks. Because of the injuries she sustained in the collision, doctors opted for a surgical delivery.

“She is perfect,” Aastha said from her hospital bed. “The doctors are surprised because they have now found two more fractures in my hips that had gone undetected. After everything, she is here. She is a miracle.”

Khaleej Times had earlier reported how Aastha suffered severe trauma, including damage to her liver and spleen, fractures and internal bleeding, after a car entered a one-way street from the wrong direction, reversed and struck the couple before fleeing.

Her husband, Ojasvi Gautam, had said he saw her thrown into the air and feared he had lost both his wife and their unborn child. In a photograph shared by the family after the birth, Ojasvi stands beside the bed holding a small pink cake as Aastha cradles the baby.

“I keep going back to that night,” he said. “I truly believed my family was gone. Today I’m holding my daughter. We are grateful to every doctor and nurse who kept them safe.”

Doctors said the delivery itself went smoothly. Manjula Reddy, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said Aastha underwent a planned caesarean section at 38 weeks and delivered a healthy baby girl.

“Both mother and baby remained in hospital for two days, recovered well and were discharged on February 12 with follow-up advice,” she said.

Dr Reddy added that the last few weeks of pregnancy had been painful given Aastha’s injuries, but she faced the period with notable endurance. The couple, she said, were delighted and relieved to welcome their first child.

Aastha is still recovering. Her jaw injury and multiple fractures have restricted her movement for weeks, and she remains under medical supervision.

Looking at her daughter, she said she hopes to one day tell her how close they came.

"I want her to know she came into this world strong," Aastha said.