Historic floods, new laws: 12 UAE stories that impacted residents in 2024

The UAE has seen some extremely impactful stories throughout the year.

From new laws being introduced to local stories that tugged on reader's heartstrings, Khaleej Times has always been at the forefront, bringing news you can use.

Take a look back at the year, with some of the most gripping stories that captivated the nation:

UAE hit by heaviest rains in 75 years

The UAE was hit by the heaviest rainfall in 75 years, which led to unprecedented flooding and disruption across the nation. Metro stations were affected, public transportation came to a standstill and roads were flooded, trapping many motorists in their vehicles.

Flights were grounded across all airports in the country and passengers were stranded at the airport. Over 1,000 flights were cancelled, and several more were diverted from Dubai International Airport (DXB). After the devastating floods, the CEO of Emirates put out a statement offering "sincere apologies" to all those affected, admitting that their "response has been far from perfect".

Homes were also significantly damaged as residents took to social media to post pictures and videos of the rainwater entering their houses.

However, this trying time held as a testament to UAE's strong sense of community. Many residents opened their homes, allowing strangers to stay and take refuge from the rain at night. Aside from that, some built makeshift rafts to supply food and groceries into buildings where heavy flooding had trapped dwellers. Major developers in Dubai even offered free repairs for damages caused by the rain.

Major cybercrime crackdown

Have you ever received a call or been added to a group claiming that you can make money quickly? Well, a whole lot of those scammers were arrested earlier this year.

Khaleej Times has reported on at least 25 kinds of scams this year, with a report saying that more than half of UAE residents are targeted each month.

In a major all-night operation in June, authorities arrested hundreds of suspects in Ajman, following a Khaleej Times investigation.

Khaleej Times found that these syndicates recruited individuals from Asia and Africa under false pretences. These syndicates had specialised teams for different kinds of scams and had a working hierarchy – just like an official organisation.

Abortion permitted in rape, incest cases

In a groundbreaking decision, the UAE implemented a new law this year, permitting pregnancy abortions in three additional instances.

Non-consensual intercourse; or the person responsible for the pregnancy being from the woman's lineage or her relatives are now grounds for abortion. With the new resolution and the prevailing Medical Liability Law, abortions can now be done in five cases.

Previously, abortions were permitted only if the pregnancy endangers a woman's life or if it has been proven that the foetus is deformed.

Rioters arrested, pardoned later

The UAE is a melting pot of cultures. People hailing from nations across the globe, call this country home. However, what makes this nation safe and tolerable is the fact that residents – across nationalities – maintain tolerance.

In July, however, a group of Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for inciting riots across some parts of the UAE. This came during the time of extreme civil unrest in Bangladesh.

A statement released by the prosecution said that the protestors reportedly destroyed public and private property. Three of those accused were sentenced to life imprisonment, and 54 others were ordered to be deported after serving their prison terms.

However, later in September, the UAE President pardoned all those who were convicted in the protests and ordered their deportation.

Visa amnesty helps thousands return home

On August 1, UAE announced a 2-month grace period for visa violators in the country starting September 1. Violators would be exempt from all fines and financial penalties. The last time an amnesty was announced was in 2018.

Many individuals had racked up fines amounting to thousands of dirhams, which were all waived during the period of the visa amnesty. According to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), 14 violations relate to Emirates ID card services, UAE visa services. Depending on the type of violation, fines range between Dh20 per day and up to Dh20,000.

The 15-minute process allowed violators to rectify their visa status and return home to see their families after staying in the UAE illegally for years.

Some lives were completely turned around thanks to the visa amnesty. Read more about them here, and here.

On October 31, UAE authorities announced an extension of the amnesty programme, extending the scheme till December 31, in an effort to allow more expats residing illegally return home or stay back safely.

A tear-jerking reunion, thanks to KT

September 21 is a date that will forever be etched into the mind of an Indian expat who finally found her missing husband after three years, thanks to a Khaleej Times report.

After KT journalist Mazhar Farooqui reported on the missing expat, the story went viral, with a reader calling in around 10 hours later to report that the man was, in fact, living with him in Abu Dhabi.

He then informed the woman that her husband was alive and well. The following day, he drove her and her son to Abu Dhabi, for a tear-jerking reunion, that left most readers emotional.

New traffic laws

On October 25, teens across the UAE were thrilled when the UAE revised the minimum driving age. In a new federal traffic law, the UAE Government would allow 17-year-olds to have valid driving licences from March 2025. This was just one of the big changes made to the federal traffic law.

Some other changes were: jaywalkers could be imprisoned and face a fine of up to Dh10,000; penalties could reach up to Dh200,000 for violations such as driving under the influence of narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, or the like; causing the death of a person on the road would be punishable by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

New domestic violence law

A new domestic violence law was implemented this year, aiming to offer greater protection to victims of various forms of abuse — including physical, psychological, sexual, and financial — while establishing a comprehensive framework for victim support.

According to the Federal Decree-Law No 13 of 2024, issued on September 10, anyone who commits domestic violence shall be subject to imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Dh50,000.