Hiring domestic help in Dubai? Residents warned about false information by agencies

Photo: File

Dubai - Dubai Public Prosecution said families cannot hire maid for six months

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 11:32 AM

The Dubai Public Prosecution has issued a warning to families not to fall for misleading information by maid recruitment agencies.

Listen to stories like this on our 8@8 with David Light podcast

Some agencies claim they can guarantee a domestic worker for six months, which is against the rule, a chief prosecutor said in an online lecture on Monday.

“When hiring domestic workers the contract is drawn for two years, not six months like what some agencies claim,” said Ali Humaid Bin Khatem, Dubai’s Advocate General and Head of Naturalisation and Residency Prosecution.

He urged families to read UAE law on domestic workers to ensure they are aware of their rights.

The chief prosecutor also warned that residents need to know and preserve the rights of workers or risk losing their rights themselves.

“People should read the law and the ministerial decision number 22 of 2019 to make sure the rights of all are preserved.”

“Families need to fulfil their obligations and treat workers with respect and compassion,” he said.

Employers must pay workers’ wages no later than ten days after the end of the month and pay them end of service.

He gave an example of an absconding maid who was not paid for six months.

“Domestic staff are also entitled to end of service gratuity calculated at 14 days salary per year.”

ALSO READ:

>> You can hire domestic help only from Tadbeer from March

>>UAE suspends hourly maid services: All you need to know

Bin Khatem said all disputes are the result of people’s lack of knowledge of the law.

“Make sure you keep records of contracts and receipts for the agreement with the agency and salary payments made to the worker.”

The chief prosecutor reminded employers to notify authorities about their absconding domestic workers to avoid facing fines and to be reimbursed.

They will receive Dh10,000 refund if their former staff is found to be working illegally elsewhere. “The place caught hiring the worker illegally will be fined Dh50,000, from which Dh10,000 will be given to the sponsor.”

He said sponsors can also redeem some of the costs of hiring domestic workers from agencies within the first two years if the worker absconded or didn’t meet the requirements mentioned in the application.

“In this case, the agency must return the entire amount the sponsor has paid and must also cover the flight ticket cost to send the maid back to her country,” he said.

The session is part of a series of online seminars organised by Dubai Prosecution and the emirate’s Community Development Authority to help raise awareness about laws and combat illegal practices.