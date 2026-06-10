Hijri New Year: Which Islamic countries will sight Muharram crescent on June 15?

On Monday, June 15, Islamic countries all around the world will attempt to sight the crescent moon signalling the beginning of the Hijri New Year 1448 and the Islamic calendar month Muharram.

UAE's Astronomy Centre has released a detailed guide to the crescent's visibility on that day from different continents. It is generally expected that Muharram will begin on Tuesday, June 16 in most Islamic countries, after the sighting on Monday, June 15.

According to the Astronomy Centre, the crescent will be visible with the naked eye from western Africa, southwestern Europe, and most places in the Americas. People in central and western Asia, most of Africa and Europe, however, will be able to sight the crescent using a telescope.

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What makes a crescent visible?

The Astronomy Centre explained the science behind moon sighting calculations, and how visibility — either through the naked eye or with a telescope — depends on the time the moon sets and age of the moon, among other factors.

The minimum moon set time for visibility is 29 minutes after sunset, while the minimum age should be 15 hours and 33 minutes. This means that if the moon sets within 29 minutes after sunset, the lag is not enough for it to be visible, since the sun's rays will still dominate the sky.

However, the Centre said, clearing the minimum time is not the only factor that affects visibility. Angular distance from the sun and the crescent's distance from the horizon at the time of observation can also determine whether or not the moon will be sighted on a particular evening.

Here are some cities and the visibility of the Muharram crescent, according to the Centre:

Abu Dhabi

In the UAE Capital, the moon is expected to set 40 minutes after sunset, at an age of 13 hours and 50 minutes.

Can crescent be sighted? The crescent will be visible through a telescope, but not otherwise.

Makkah

In the holy city of Makkah, the moon will set 41 minutes after sunset, at an age of 14 hours and 36 minutes.

Can crescent be sighted? Here too, people will be able to sight the crescent through a telescope, but not with the naked eye.

Amman, Jerusalem

The moon is expected to set 48 minutes after sunset, at an age of 15 hours and 9 minutes, in these two cities.

Can crescent be sighted? The crescent can be sighted with a telescope, and in the case of perfectly clear atmospheric conditions, with the naked eye too.

Cairo

The moon will set 47 minutes after sunset, at an age of 15 hours and 16 minutes.

Can crescent be sighted? The crescent can be sighted with a telescope, and in the case of perfectly clear atmospheric conditions, with the naked eye too.

Rabat

The moon is expected to set 56 minutes after sunset, at an age of 17 hours and 23 minutes.

Can crescent be sighted? The crescent can be sighted with a telescope, and in the case of perfectly clear atmospheric conditions, with the naked eye too.

Jakarta

The moon will 14 minutes after sunset, at an age of 9 hours and 12 minutes.

Can crescent be sighted? The crescent will not be visible neither through a telescope nor with the naked eye.

When will UAE residents get holiday?

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have announced that Monday, June 15, 2026, will be an official holiday for federal government entities and private sector companies, even if Hijri New Year falls on June 16, Tuesday, or June 17, Wednesday.

This means that UAE residents get a 3- or 4-day break, depending on the sector and emirate, when combined with the weekend. Sharjah government employees and Sharjah schools will get a 4-day break, since the emirate follows a 3-day weekend.