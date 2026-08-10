Heroic act ends in tragedy: Egyptian teen saves six before drowning in Alexandria

The story of 18-year-old Ziad Mohamed Ahmed Mahmoud has touched many across Egypt after he lost his life while bravely trying to save six people from drowning off the coast of Alexandria.

Ziad was at Al-Bitash 'Al-Mumayaz' Beach in Al-Ajami, west of Alexandria, when he saw six people struggling in the water as strong waves swept them farther from the shore. Without hesitation, he entered the water and helped bring them to safety, one after another, according to Egyptian media.

But what began as a rescue effort quickly turned into tragedy. After helping the six people, Ziad was swept farther out to sea by the strong waves and began struggling to stay afloat. He ultimately drowned, while the people he had helped survived.

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Alexandria security authorities received a report from the Al-Dekhaila Police Department about a young man drowning at the beach, according to local media. The site had previously been declared closed and unsuitable for swimming by the Central Administration for Tourism and Resorts in Alexandria.

Water rescue teams, accompanied by ambulances, rushed to the scene. A security cordon was put in place, and Ziad’s body was later recovered and taken to the mortuary pending further investigation.

The incident has also prompted renewed warnings from the administration about entering closed or unauthorised beaches.

Officials urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid attempting rescues without the necessary training and equipment, warning that doing so can put both the rescuer and the person in danger.

The administration stressed that swimming only in designated areas with qualified lifeguards is the safest way to protect lives.