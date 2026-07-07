'Heroes in Arabs' eyes': Sheikh Mohammed praises Egypt after Argentina defeat

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised Egypt's performance, describing it as a heroic display against the reigning world champions Argentina.

In a post on X, he said the Egyptian team fought until the final minute, adding that their determination reflected the country's spirit.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

He thanked the players for delivering what he described as an "enjoyable and wonderful match", saying they would return home as heroes and would "remain heroes in the eyes of all Arabs".

Argentina beat Egypt in the World Cup knockout match in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 7, making their way to the tournament's quarter-finals.

The World Cup defending champions survived a massive scare and staged an amazing comeback with three late goals to earn a 3-2 win.