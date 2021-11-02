Here's how you can win UAE's largest grand prize of Dh77 million, Dh3.8 million

Next Emirates Draw will take place on Saturday, November 6

by Saman Haziq Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 7:52 AM

The next chance for Emirates Draw participants to win UAE's largest Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 will be at a draw that will take place on Saturday, November 6, at 7pm.

Besides supporting the environment with a UAE coral reef rejuvenation programme, being the first of many initiatives, the draw will help improve participants' lives and deliver on a promise "For a Better Tomorrow."

The UAE-based trading and events company also announced the seven guaranteed winners from its sixth weekly raffle draw, who took home Dh77,777.

In total, there were over 500 winners and over Dh645,000 in prize money shared amongst the winners.

Four participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left, and each won Dh7,777 while 46 participants matched three out of seven digits, and each won Dh777, and 443 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

The company also announced the addition of Dh777,777 to the second prize (i.e., matching 6 out of 7 digits from right to left) in the main draw, which will take place on Saturday, November 06, at 7 pm, bringing the second prize money to over Dh3.8 million.

Emirates Draw will add Dh777,777 to the second prize until a winner is found. The company will keep rolling over the amount for a maximum of seven weeks, potentially bringing the total second prize to over Dh5.4 million.

How to participate?

Participants can choose to enter the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil or Coral Polyp at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant's number is locked in, and no one else can choose the same number.

Consumers have entered into two separate drawings; the first is a raffle draw where every week, seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will enter into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be streamed live on www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company's YouTube and Facebook channels. The company is urging all participants to book their favourite number early.

