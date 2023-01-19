Helping real estate companies reach new heights
While real estate agents are still key in the home buying process, buyers are increasingly looking to do more research online before involving the experts.If you're not active, engaging and networking online, then you're missing out.
Sunil Ramchandani, is a 26 year-old marketing geek, helping real estate companies in Dubai, reach out to potential high-net worth investors and premium end-users.
According to Ramchandani : "The key to generating potential leads is to offer something to your audience that is worth giving up their contact information for. The most popular social media platforms for real estate marketing are Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Their targeting capabilities for paid ads are unmatched. If you want to target single, couples, who work from home, or business owners looking for commercial space, office for rent/ sale, you can do that.
Google ads play a major role while searching for specific interested audience, for people actually looking for what you're selling. This way, the potential lead comes from a landing page and offers a bit of basic knowledge of what project you're selling, the price, the basic amenities offered, handover date, payment plan and more details.
If you've got some real estate marketing competition in your area, you may want to consider making yourself stand out with niche marketing. Become the go-to real estate agent for luxury sector, economical sector, commercial sector, off-plan projects or secondary market."
International property investors are a major part of Dubai real estate, requiring returns on their investment. To help companies make their presence known, we also well offer international roadshows, we offer help with setting up branch offices in countries from where major investment is coming, building local presence in the country, building confidence for investors, making a solid PR and marketing plan for the launch of a new project, both digitally as well as traditionally.
All in all, we offer effective solutions for real estate marketing that stands out from the crowd.
Sunil Ramchandani : +971 55 877 2978