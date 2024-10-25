Help UAE pack aid boxes for Lebanon as donation drive goes to Fujairah this weekend

Photo: AFP

The 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' donation drive continues this weekend, with an aid packing and collection event set to take place in Fujairah.

Over the past few weeks, crowds of UAE residents have been coming together to bring relief supplies and help pack care boxes for the Lebanese people, who are bearing the brunt of the raging Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Scores of volunteers trooped to the donation drive events that were held this month in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.The campaign was supposed to run only until October 21, but considering the massive response from residents, the initiative has been extended.

This Sunday, October 27, the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon event will be held in Fujairah. Those who wish to donate or volunteer can head to:

Al Bustan Hall, Fujairah

3pm to 7pm

Volunteers may also sign up for the initiative online through the volunteers.ae platform and other entities in the country.

Donations can be coursed through the Emirates Red Crescent's (ERC) branch in Fujairah. Cash donations can be made through the smart applications of Emirati donor institutions, in addition to the ERC website and applications, or through its official accounts.

Thanks to the help of the community and humanitarian organisations from around the world, the UAE has already sent more than a dozen aircraft carrying tonnes of relief for Lebanon.