Heavy rains in Dubai: Global Village announces temporary closure due to unstable weather conditions

Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
Dubai’s Global Village will be closed today, Wednesday, January 25, at 8pm due to the adverse weather conditions. The decision was taken in consultation with the authorities.
“This decision means tonight’s planned performance of Mahmoud El Esseily is cancelled. While we share their disappointment, the comfort and wellbeing of our guests is our key priority,” Global Village said in a statement. “We thank everyone for their cooperation and understanding.”
ALSO READ:
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The new headquarters houses almost 2,000 employees from over 71 different nationalities, making it one of the largest tech hubs in the Middle East
The flowers were planted on the sides of roads in the central islands, roundabouts, bridges, walkways, and passages of the emirate
In light of recent unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior and the NCM have also issued tips for residents to follow to keep themselves safe
As the world’s leading film producer, India currently produces more than 1,500 films a year in about 20 languages
The popular group performed at the Etisalat MOTB, an open-air outdoor market
Ten days after the announcement, Reyes is still in shock and cannot believe his luck
Inspired by the story of Jessica Cox, the world’s first armless pilot, Launch She supports women empowerment and people of determination