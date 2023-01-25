Heavy rains in Dubai: Global Village announces temporary closure due to unstable weather conditions

The decision has been taken in consultation with relevant authorities, and means tonight’s planned performance of Mahmoud El Esseily is cancelled

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 7:16 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 7:39 PM

Dubai’s Global Village will be closed today, Wednesday, January 25, at 8pm due to the adverse weather conditions. The decision was taken in consultation with the authorities.

“This decision means tonight’s planned performance of Mahmoud El Esseily is cancelled. While we share their disappointment, the comfort and wellbeing of our guests is our key priority,” Global Village said in a statement. “We thank everyone for their cooperation and understanding.”

