UAE heat stress policy: Annual midday work break policy ends on September 15

More than 12,000 rest stations were provided across the UAE for delivery workers during this summer’s heat stress prevention campaign, as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the conclusion of its annual Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy.

The policy, which runs from June 15 to September 15 every year, prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12.30pm and 3pm, helping protect outdoor workers during the hottest part of the day.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said the results of this year’s implementation reflected strong awareness and cooperation from companies that also includes the private sector.

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The policy forms part of the UAE’s wider efforts to strengthen occupational health and safety and improve workers’ wellbeing, with the ministry also using digital solutions and data to monitor compliance.

More than 12,000 rest stations set up across UAE

The campaign included cooperation between MoHRE, government entities and private-sector partners to provide workers with places to rest and cool down while carrying out their daily duties.

The ministry said the more than 12,000 rest stations were equipped with essential amenities and made available to delivery workers across the UAE.

Al Shehhi said the ministry was continuing to build a workplace safety framework focused on prevention, awareness and collaboration.

She highlighted the Ministry’s sustained efforts to foster a safe, healthy and sustainable working environment and enhance workers’ quality of life and wellbeing, in line with the UAE’s vision to build a competitive and flexible labour market.

The campaign also involved community participation, with members of the public given free communication channels to report violations that could put workers’ health and safety at risk.

What UAE employers must provide for workers

Employers are required to provide suitable shaded rest areas, cooling equipment, sufficient drinking water and hydration supplies, as well as first-aid equipment at worksites.

Certain jobs that cannot be suspended for technical reasons are exempt from the midday break. Work needed to prevent hazards or repair faults affecting the community and essential services is also exempt, subject to approved regulations.

The ministry said its approach is increasingly centred on prevention rather than traditional oversight, using technology and data to strengthen monitoring and compliance.

Al Shehhi affirmed that the Ministry continues to advance its occupational health and safety framework through a proactive approach centred on awareness, prevention, smart oversight and partnerships with various stakeholders.