Headline: Faiz Assadi Honoured With The Uae Golden Visa
Faiz Assadi has been honoured with the UAE Golden Visa, this distinction coincides with his completion of a decade with Al Marina Holding.
It is a great privilege that Faiz Assadi, Managing Director of Al Marina Holding was recently honoured with UAE's coveted 10-year Golden Visa which coincided with him completing 10 years in the company, driving it from strength to strength, ensuring that the growth not just continues but diversifying them to complement and go one step further and find the perfect blend to mix in all the different resources to derive better results. During this period, he has been instrumental in leading the company into key growth sectors such as Real Estate, Leisure & Retail, Hospitality, Construction, Transportation, Travel and Healthcare sectors. Assadi expressed his gratitude towards the support of Mohammed Khalfan Al Hameli - Chairman of Al Marina Holding, which made it a smooth operation.
Assadi is known to have a fresh and futuristic perspective where he has strategically capitalized and managed Hospitality & Retail key projects in Al Dhafra Region, aiming to boost tourism development and established 'Western Hotels', Al Dhafra Walk and Western Souk. Understanding the market and its many segments are important in order to ensure a smooth transition and continued operation. The wealth of knowledge about the surroundings and the necessary changes that will make it a different experience is very important when you are looking at market development. Assadi has completed his research and the result was that he delivered a new type of experience for travellers across the UAE.
Redefining the experiences of shoppers and travelers, the upcoming leisure development projects include a boutique resort in Liwa Desert promoting adventure getaways and a Shopping Mall in Saadiyat Island among many others lined up in the pipeline. Assadi reiterates, "The reliability of the service we provide and the service quality we offer defines us. We rose to the challenge, our networks and platforms passed the test, and we have proven as an organization to be both robust and extremely flexible in the face of change."