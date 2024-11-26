Heading to Umm Al Quwain this UAE National Day? Fireworks, magic shows among 5-day festivities

These events will be held from 4pm to 10pm at the Al Khor Waterfront
Residents and visitors in Umm Al Quwain are in for a treat this festive season as the city prepares to enthral people with multiple celebratory events on the occasion of UAE National Day.
The 53rd Eid Al Etihad, which falls on December 2, will be celebrated through multiple shows at Al Khor Waterfront from Friday, November 29, to Tuesday, December 3.
These events will be held from 4pm to 10pm, as residents across the UAE get a four-day weekend due to the public holidays on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3.
Catering to all age groups, the waterfront will be hosting shows, cultural exhibitions and entertainment activities among other attractions. Here is what will be happening in the emirate during the festive period.
Shows
Cultural exhibitions
Entertainment activities
Heritage village
On Friday, November 29, there will be a military parade held in front of Al Khor Park at 4pm by the Umm Al-Quwain Police.
The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.
Meanwhile, Dubai will be celebrating the occasion over the course of a six-day period from November 28 to December 3 with shopping deals, acts by acrobats, musical performances, fireworks, and a range of culinary experiences.
Whereas in Sharjah, entry to all public museums in Sharjah city, Kalba, and Khorfakkan will be free on December 1 and 2.
The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country's Rulers and leaders — will be held amid the "breathtaking natural landscapes" of Al Ain.
