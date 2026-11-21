As one of the UAE's biggest adventure and off-roading events begins soon, thrillseekers are looking for an escape into the desert.

Located at the Liwa desert in Al Dhafra, this year the festival will take place from December 11 to January 2, 2027, around the Tal Moreeb — the UAE's tallest dune at more than 300 metres.

The latest edition of the highly-anticipated event will feature a reimagined Liwa Village, a new international entertainment show, motorsport championships, heritage experiences and family activities.

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Part of the charm of the festival is visitors branding their car with stickers and other Liwa Festival merchandise.

Here is where to get the Liwa licence plate for your car: