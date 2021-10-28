Head of UAE Space Agency meets four others at IAC 2021

Head of UAE Space Agency meets other international representatives at IAC 2021

Senior delegates from Brazil, India, US, Sweden present at conference

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 9:01 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 9:02 PM

Representatives of the UAE Space Agency held bilateral talks with senior space agency representatives from Brazil, India, the US, and Sweden.

The high-level meetings to explore synergetic cooperation and collaboration areas in space, science and technology took place on the sidelines of the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “Building stronger partnerships is a key pillar of our strategy to turn the UAE into a global space player. Today’s meetings are an important step forward. Only by working together can we create a new era of global cooperation that brings the world’s greatest minds together to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges."

"While we are a young nation, our space industry has achieved remarkable progress and we are moving at speed to take it to the next level by fostering closer ties. These meetings reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthen international alliances as we create a knowledge and innovation-driven economy for the next 50 years.”

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi was joined by senior figures from the UAE Space Agency. They met separately with a number of high-ranking figures, including Anna Rathsman, Director General of the Swedish National Space Agency; Carlos Moura, President of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB): Kailasavadivoo Sivan, Chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation; Mr R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary at ISRO and Col. Francis Ngabo CEO of Rwanda Space agency .

During the four meetings, the UAE Space Agency provided an update on the latest achievements from the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe.

Approximately 110 gigabytes of data has already been shared freely with scientific organisations around the world.

Salem Butti Salem also discussed the UAE Space Agency’s collaboration, in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, to develop space applications that tackle climate change and food security.