Have a great journey: UAE’s first astronaut wishes Sultan AlNeyadi

Hazza Al Mansouri, in a tweet, tells AlNeyadi to be assured about support in all the milestones of the space mission

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 12:37 AM Last updated: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 1:17 AM

Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut to reach space in 2019 wished luck to his predecessor on Sunday.

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, the first Arab to go on a long-duration space mission, will spend six months aboard the International Space Station, an orbiting laboratory 400km above Earth.

Al Mansouri became the first Emirati in space and the first Arab on the International Space Station (ISS) on September 25, 2019.

“Sultan, this time, you will be carrying the UAE’s flag to the International Space Station. Be assured that we are here, supporting you in all the milestones of this mission. Have a great journey up there,” Al Mansouri wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, in a video, Al Mansouri wished success to AlNeyadi during the six months he would spend aboard the International Space Station. “I want you to update me about your activities, experiments etc. I will also be monitoring you from the Johnson Space Centre. Be sure that your parents and family will all be well. I will be your eyes here on Earth,” Al Mansouri said in the video.

AlNeyadi thanked Al Mansouri in a video and said he aims to follow the latter’s footsteps and add on to his achievements. “Currently, we are preparing for the mission and there’s nobody better than you Abu Ali (Hazza) to stand by my side and help me in the preparations. When I will launch to space, you will be present during the mission and you will be the right person to assist the crew in general as you are the increment lead. I am looking forward to work with you on this mission and achieve success...” AlNeyadi said.

As AlNeyadi will lift off to space at 11.07am on Monday, Khaleej Times’ digital and social platforms will bring all the action live from the morning. Readers can tune in from 7am as our reporters, multimedia journalists and editors capture history being made by the UAE as the young country aims for the stars yet again.

Moreover, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will also start live coverage of the landmark event at around 7.30am on Monday.