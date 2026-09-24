RAK's 35-bedroom 'Haunted Palace' goes on sale for Dh23.5 million

A palace that has long captivated the fantasies of UAE residents is up for sale again, and its haunted reputation is proving to be a selling point rather than a deterrent. According to the agents involved in the sale, there has been strong interest from investors who have different ideas for its future.

The Al Qasimi Palace in Ras Al Khaimah, known locally as the ‘Haunted Palace,’ has been listed for Dh22.5 million without furniture, or Dh23.5 million with its original artefacts and collectibles.

The 35-bedroom property spans a sprawling 191,742 square feet plot with a built-up area of 33,827 square feet. It is being represented by Bishop & Knight, whose managing partner Josh Henry said that the company has had discussions with interested buyers who “each have a different vision for it.”

Bishop & Knight has teamed up with Abubakr Siddiq, a luxury real estate advisor at Mehar Properties, to introduce the palace to his large Instagram audience of property buyers and investors.

According to Abubakr, the interest has even come from international investors. "We have got prospective buyers from the UK, India and even from the region itself who have expressed their interest and have put in their bids,” he said.

He added that most of the prospective buyers are attracted by the future of Marjan Island and the wider Ras Al Khaimah tourism push.

History of the property

The Al Qasimi Palace has been the subject of people’s curiosity for years. Built in 1985 on top of a hill by the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi, a member of Ras Al Khaimah's ruling family, the palace was designed as an eclectic masterpiece.

Artisans from Iran, Morocco, India and China contributed mosaics, painted tiles, frescoes and walls adorned with ghazals and birds. French and Belgian crystal chandeliers hung from ceilings, while sculpted plaster pigeons and owls emerged from the walls. Its construction reportedly cost more than Dh500 million.

But Sheikh Abdulaziz never lived in it. One of the reasons is thought to be family objections to sculptures and artworks depicting human and animal figures. However, as the palace remained unoccupied for nearly 35 years, it fuelled rumours of strange happenings.

In 2019, Tareq Ahmad Al Sharhan breathed new life into it and converted it into a museum by the name Al Qasr Al Ghamedh — the palace of ambiguity. Visitors can enter the palace for Dh75 per person.

Future plans

According to Josh, a buyer with the right vision can convert the property into something that could add great value to Ras Al Khaimah. “The palace could become a small kingdom of their own: a private estate where generations of a family can gather, with space to restore the building, shape the grounds and create something entirely personal,” he said.

"Another buyer might see the makings of a destination for hospitality or events, subject to the necessary approvals. What they share is the chance to give a remarkable place a new life without losing the history that makes it special," he added.

Unlike many historic properties, this palace comes with no heritage restrictions, meaning the new owner has complete flexibility to demolish, rebuild, remodel or renovate as desired.

According to Abubakr, the property is suitable for residential, hospitality or tourism development. The palace’s reputation is often part of the conversation with prospective buyers. Stories of flickering lights and noises have circulated locally for years, growing in the telling and adding to its mystique. He noted that the palace sits among mosques, shops and other everyday activity.