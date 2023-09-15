'Hasal Khair': UAE resident shares 'dreadful' moments of Morocco quake, community's resilience in tragedy

The total number of relief and medical supplies has reached 200 tonnes
My first day as a tourist in Morocco was packed with quad-biking, zip-lining, and horseback riding. Experiencing a 6.8-magnitude earthquake was not exactly how I thought I'd be wrapping up the trip.
As we felt the dreadful tremors that hit Morocco, we evacuated the hotel along with hundreds of others in shock and disbelief.
News updates started to pour in, and with each notification, our hearts sank further. We were safe and looked after, but sadly, the villages of the mountainous region of the rural commune of Ighil (150km from Marrakech) took the major brunt.
Despite being a small country, Moroccans are fiercely protective of their beautiful landscapes, and this incident felt like a personal attack on each of them.
We were reassured that we were in no danger and after a precautionary wait, we were asked to head back to our rooms.
The death toll rose, and the locals feared the worst. The mood was sombre and quiet the next day. Though I wasn’t personally harmed in any way, it was heartbreaking to watch people around me lose hope.
“Hasal Khair”, someone told me. “In situations like this, we Arabs use the phrase ‘’Hasal Khair” (or Enkasar i' Shar), which means that something terrible has happened but we aren’t harmed so we must focus on the blessing."
I left the country with a heavy heart. Negative news updates kept pouring in, but finally, four days later, my phone pinged incessantly. It was the lovely Khadija, who comes from a highly respected family in Casablanca, and she shared the only video update I’d ever want to see. The entire hotel, city, and country were coming together in solidarity to donate water, food, and home supplies straight to the affected areas.
I learned something valuable that day. Moroccans' innate belief in focusing on their blessing, on preserving and helping their community were overpowering their grief and fears. They were learning to be resilient in the face of tragedy, consolidating their energies for a greater good, and uplifting our hearts too, thousands of miles away.
ALSO READ:
The total number of relief and medical supplies has reached 200 tonnes
The draw produced a spectacular series of winners, with 1,202 participants sharing a total prize of Dh1,494,750
Although it is too early to predict the extent of recovery, the medical team is cautiously optimistic about her future
More than 5,000 people have been feared dead and over 10,000 are missing in the North African country
The quantum physicist turned environmentalist said that fertilisers are not just poisoning humans but also creating a biological disaster
The inaugural edition will be held from November 13-15 and will focus on sustainability
It will show more than 70 movies from 20+ countries, host 10+ workshops, and welcome more than 50 global celebrities and 15,000 attendees
50 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Switzerland elebrated