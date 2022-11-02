Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up to say 'We Love you'

Premiums for the schemes are to be paid by employees and, therefore, firms won't have to shoulder any additional expenses
The world’s tallest building, on Wednesday, paid a glowing tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the actor marked his actor’s 57th birthday.
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in honour of the popular star with the message: 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan. We love you'.
The popular song, Tujhe Dekha Toh, from the star’s iconic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, played in the background while an image of Khan was projected on the building.
Khan is also the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism. He continuously appears in campaigns showcasing the city. The actor, reportedly, also has multiple properties, including one at the iconic Palm Jumeirah.
“Dubai is my second home. There is something about the city that keeps calling me back. I am amazed by the warmth, hospitality, love and memories that Dubai and its people have given me over the years,” the actor said earlier.
Several high-octane action scenes from the actor’s upcoming Pathan, have also been shot in the emirate. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

