Discounts, benefits: Dubai introduces 'Happiness Card' for Emirati couples getting married

Dubai has introduced a 'Happiness Card' which carries a wide range of offers, discounts, and exclusive benefits for those who participate in the Dubai Weddings initiative.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai to support the Dubai Weddings initiative under the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, as part of the Year of the Family.

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Couples who are in the Dubai Weddings programme can use the Happiness Card to ease the wedding process, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build stable families and enhance quality of life.

GDRFA Dubai will provide the Happiness Card free of charge to beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings initiative, enabling them to enjoy the exclusive benefits.

During the MOU signing ceremony, the Happiness Card was presented to two newly married couples whose wedding dates coincided with the signing of the agreement.

The partnership also includes awareness campaigns to introduce beneficiaries to the card's features and how to make the most of its benefits.