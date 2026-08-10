Hajj 2027: Registration for pilgrimage in UAE to open in September, says Awqaf

UAE citizens who are willing to perform the Hajj pilgrimage next year can register their names starting September 14, 2026, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced on Monday.

Pilgrims, the authority clarified, will be selected through an automated screening process and the approved criteria and requirements. In 2026, the country has approved the names of 6,228 Emirati citizens to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. In total, more than 1.7 million people from 165 countries took part in Hajj this year.

The screening of applications is expected to be completed and the names of approved UAE pilgrims will be announced on October 9, after which they will be contacted to complete the necessary procedures. The Awqaf authority stressed its commitment by this timetable to make early preparations for the new Hajj season, to provide the best possible services to pilgrims both in the UAE and in the holy sites in Makkah.

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The registration window for Hajj 2027 in the UAE will remain open until September 25, and UAE nationals can apply via the Awqaf authority’s smart app and website.

In July, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed plans to improve the Hajj experience for Emirati pilgrims, which focus on enhancing services, strengthening support and ensuring smoother journeys from departure to return.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that ensuring the wellbeing of Emirati pilgrims — from their arrival in the holy sites to their safe return home — remains a key priority.

According to Saudi authorities, the final deadline for Umrah pilgrims to leave the Kingdom will be April 7, 2027, ahead of the start of the Hajj 2027 season. As per astronomical calculations, Arafah Day, the peak of the Hajj season, is expected to fall on May 15, 2027.