Hajj 2026: UAE announces registration for pilgrimage to begin on September 24

Authorities in the UAE have unveiled the date on which the registration for the next Hajj season will begin, as part of its early preparations for the annual event.

For citizens interested in performing the pilgrimage in the 2026 (1447 AH) season, the registration will open on September 24.

Registering will take place through the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat's (Awqaf)'s official website and smart application, with full details of requirements and procedures to be announced in advance.

Individuals interested are encouraged to prepare thoroughly by ensuring they meet all criteria set by the Authority’s electronic registration system, which uses advanced technologies to streamline the selection process.

The Awqaf authority approved a total of 6,228 UAE pilgrims for the 1446 AH / 2025 AD Hajj season, in accordance with the quota allocated by Saudi authorities.

Registration is set to close on October 9.

Considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam, Hajj is considered a religious duty for every Muslim who is physically and financially able to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.

Beyond its spiritual significance, Hajj is also a profound gathering of unity, bringing together millions of Muslims from around the world.