Haj 2025: UAE announces registration dates

UAE citizens who wish to perform Haj in 2025 may sign up for the pilgrimage starting tomorrow, September 19, authorities announced on Wednesday. The registration will be open until September 30.

The process can be done on the smart app or the website of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf UAE).

To register with Awqaf, applicants must be:

A UAE citizen

At least 12 years old

Must not have performed Haj during the last five seasons

Priority will be given to people of determination who are going for the pilgrimage for the first time, as well as those with incurable diseases, the elderly, and their relatives and companions.

For next year's pilgrimage, the UAE will have slots for 6,228 pilgrims, a quota that was allocated by Haj affairs authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Awqaf UAE will be issuing Haj permits and 'Nusuk' cards in cooperation with Saudi authorities to ensure that pilgrims are provided with all necessary facilities, including all medical, legal and logistical services.

The authority will be conducting regular evaluations of Haj campaigns and all the teams associated with them to ensure their commitment to specified standards.

Awareness initiatives shall be rolled out in the next few months to guide the country's pilgrims on the once-in-a-lifetime journey, it added. Dedicated hotlines will be set up for the pilgrims during the season.

About 1.8 million pilgrims reportedly performed Haj this year, with 1.6 million coming from outside Saudi Arabia.

Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is mandatory at least once on all Muslims who have the means to do it.