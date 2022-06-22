Haj 2022: UAE urges pilgrims to strictly follow health, safety rules ahead of travel

Platform will make clinical data more accessible and enhance treatment quality
UAE6 hours ago
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged all Haj pilgrims and the wider community to follow necessary health instructions and precautions that need to be taken before and during travel.
The authority has also insisted to take basic and optional vaccinations including Covid-19 vaccines before leaving to Saudi Arabia for Haj.
The ministry also asked pilgrims, especially those suffering from chronic diseases, to visit health centres before travelling to Saudi Arabia to ensure they can perform Haj.
Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that MoHAP pays utmost attention to protect the health and safety of pilgrims, especially those with chronic diseases, the elderly and pregnant women, adding that the ministry provides free tests and constantly launches awareness programs and campaigns targeting pilgrims, in line with its strategy to develop the country’s health system and protect the community from all risks and communicable diseases.
Al Rand stressed that the authorities concerned with organising pilgrimage campaigns are in constant coordination to maintain the health and safety of all pilgrims and the wider society and to prevent all potential health risks, including the spread of infectious and chronic diseases.
He highlighted the importance of taking vaccinations, given that it’s considered the most successful and effective preventive measures against infectious diseases, urging all pilgrims to take basic and optional vaccinations before heading to Saudi Arabia, such as vaccines against meningitis, seasonal influenza, and pneumococcal infections.
He emphasised that the ministry provides vaccinations in all its health facilities.
MoHAP also called on all pilgrims to adhere to all precautionary measures to avoid any health problems during Haj, including the exposure to heat exhaustion and physical stress to minimise the chances of contracting some diseases and health problems. They were also urged to follow healthy diet.
Platform will make clinical data more accessible and enhance treatment quality
UAE6 hours ago
Other winners drove away in luxury vehicles
UAE6 hours ago
The Turkish expat won the top prize in the June 18 edition of the draw
UAE6 hours ago
Residents will get a four-day holiday to mark the festival
UAE7 hours ago
No reason why they can't excel in male-dominated fields, says Dr Suad Al Shamsi ahead of International Women in Engineering Day
UAE8 hours ago
Leaving hand sanitisers, perfume in vehicles could be dangerous amid the recent rise in temperature
UAE9 hours ago
Conference is expected to see over 45,000 participants daily, including heads of state, government officials
UAE9 hours ago
He will pay his personal condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE9 hours ago