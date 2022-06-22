Haj 2022: UAE urges pilgrims to strictly follow health, safety rules ahead of travel

Authority also insists on taking basic and optional vaccinations

Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 9:40 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged all Haj pilgrims and the wider community to follow necessary health instructions and precautions that need to be taken before and during travel.

The authority has also insisted to take basic and optional vaccinations including Covid-19 vaccines before leaving to Saudi Arabia for Haj.

The ministry also asked pilgrims, especially those suffering from chronic diseases, to visit health centres before travelling to Saudi Arabia to ensure they can perform Haj.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that MoHAP pays utmost attention to protect the health and safety of pilgrims, especially those with chronic diseases, the elderly and pregnant women, adding that the ministry provides free tests and constantly launches awareness programs and campaigns targeting pilgrims, in line with its strategy to develop the country’s health system and protect the community from all risks and communicable diseases.

Al Rand stressed that the authorities concerned with organising pilgrimage campaigns are in constant coordination to maintain the health and safety of all pilgrims and the wider society and to prevent all potential health risks, including the spread of infectious and chronic diseases.

He highlighted the importance of taking vaccinations, given that it’s considered the most successful and effective preventive measures against infectious diseases, urging all pilgrims to take basic and optional vaccinations before heading to Saudi Arabia, such as vaccines against meningitis, seasonal influenza, and pneumococcal infections.

He emphasised that the ministry provides vaccinations in all its health facilities.

MoHAP also called on all pilgrims to adhere to all precautionary measures to avoid any health problems during Haj, including the exposure to heat exhaustion and physical stress to minimise the chances of contracting some diseases and health problems. They were also urged to follow healthy diet.