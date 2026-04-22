Hafeet Rail linking UAE, Oman now 40% completed: Where is work being done?

The rail will span 238 km when completed, forming a vital link between the two Gulf countries

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 9:52 AM
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Forty per cent of the UAE-Oman rail project Hafeet Rail has been completed, Etihad Rail announced on Tuesday, April 21.

The joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) will span 238 km when completed, forming a vital link between the two Gulf countries.

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With 60 bridges, some towering up to 34 metres in height, and tunnels stretching 2.5km in length, Hafeet Rail will link five major ports and various industrial and free zones across the two nations.

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According to Etihad Rail, over 27 million cubic metres of earthworks have been completed to date for the network, with an impressive 10 million safe man-hours achieved without any major injuries.

Where does the rail go?

Work is currently being done along the following key locations on the route:

  • Al Ain region (in UAE near the Oman border)

  • Al Buraimi (in Oman near the UAE border)

  • Sohar (on the east coast of Oman)

  • Wadi Al Jizzi (near Sohar)

This landmark project is set to support trade flows, enhance supply chain resilience, and contribute to deeper economic integration between the two nations. The name pays homage to Jebel Hafeet, which holds historical importance and strategic significance to both UAE and Oman.

(With inputs from WAM)

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