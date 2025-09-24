$100,000 H-1B visa fee to boost demand for UAE's Golden, Freelance, Remote Work visas

Demand for the UAE’s long-term residency programmes — such as the Golden Visa, Freelance Visa, and Remote Work Visa — is expected to rise following the US’ announcement of a $100,000 application fee for new H-1B visa petitions, according to immigration consultants.

Gaurav Keswani, founder and managing director of Dubai-based advisory firm JSB, noted that there has been a surge in inquiries about the UAE Golden Visa from the US market. He believes the steep H-1B visa fee could act as a catalyst for increased interest in the UAE’s investment and long-term residency options among H-1B and Green Card holders.

“There'll be more demand for the UAE Golden Visa, Remote Work Visa, and Freelance Visa. The US workers will either set up a simple entity in the UAE, which would which have a single contract with the US company, or else get a Freelance Visa. So those demands might increase,” Keswani told Khaleej Times in an interview.

He also pointed out that the UAE offers an attractive environment for non-resident Indians, often mirroring the lifestyle and financial ecosystem available in the US.

“They can get a US dollar account here. Since the dollar-dirham is pegged, foreign exchange will not be a major challenge. Then the lifestyle they are getting in the US, they get a similar one here too. The robust ecosystem of the UAE also helps them across.”

Keswani, whose company provides company formation and visa services, added that US-based clients — especially Indians — are now the second-largest group inquiring about UAE residency programmes.

“We have inquiries from US Green Visa holders who are looking to avail long-term UAE residency because they don't know what the future holds for them in the US. There might be a new policy coming in, so they just want to keep it as an alternative immigration solution for themselves.”

As an example, Keswani said that previously, out of 100 inquiries from US applicants, around 15-16 would convert to actual UAE residency applications. That number has now more than doubled to 35.

UAE visas gaining traction

Shayan Sultan, Partner at Fragomen, described the $100,000 H-1B fee for hiring foreign employees as a significant shift in US immigration policy, one that has garnered international attention.

“While the long-term impact on demand remains to be seen, the UAE remains an attractive hub for skilled professionals and investors considering residency options. Programmes for long-term residency, property-linked visas, and remote work arrangements have positioned the UAE as a destination where professionals can combine career opportunities with a high standard of living. This is especially relevant for highly skilled workers, including those in technology, who continue to seek global mobility options. The UAE’s world-class infrastructure, safety, healthcare, education, and tax-free environment further reinforce its appeal,” he said.

Sultan acknowledged that while other residency-by-investment and remote work programmes exist globally, the UAE continues to stand out.

“We expect a modest increase in inquiries and applications for UAE Golden Visas and remote work visa options, particularly from individuals in the technology sector,” he added.

Sameer Bagul, Chief Finance Officer of Cleartrip Arabia, emphasised that the high H-1B fee applies only to new applicants, significantly affecting the feasibility of US job opportunities, especially for Indian IT service firms and mid-level professionals.

“Whereas, the UAE offers Golden Visas to skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, scientists, and investors, with streamlined and self-sponsored pathways that do not tie residency to a specific employer or require massive investment outlays,” said Bagul.

He also highlighted the broader factors contributing to increased skilled migration to the UAE.

“Startups and digital transformation initiatives are creating new jobs for AI specialists, developers, and cybersecurity professionals,” he said, adding that Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s heavy investments in AI, fintech, and e-commerce are helping the UAE evolve into a regional innovation hub.

Bagul cautioned that not all talent flows from the H-1B programme will simply shift to the UAE but acknowledged that the Emirates is becoming increasingly attractive for global tech and knowledge workers.

“This doesn't mean all H-1B-style flows will simply switch to the UAE, but the Emirates' enhanced openness, economic dynamism, and flexible visa options are expected to attract a rising share of those seeking alternate global opportunities in technology and knowledge roles – especially as US access becomes more expensive and restrictive.”