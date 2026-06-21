Gurudwara in Dubai announces return to pre-conflict timings

This follows a temporary closure during the war and a reopening with reduced hours

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 21 Jun 2026, 9:55 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Iran MOU.]

Dubai gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar announced that it would resume normal timings from Saturday, June 20, 2026.

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This follows a temporary closure during the regional conflict and a reopening with reduced hours. The gurdwara had previously said in a circular issued on April 11 that it was open daily from 6am to 6pm, with the last entry at 5.30pm.

Now, worshippers will go back to having access to the gurudwara from 4.30am to 8.30pm.

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"All routine programmes will continue as per the earlier schedule," the Guru Nanak Darbar management said in the latest announcement.

The Iran war and regional conflict led to places of worship temporarily moving operations online for a period of time. Eventually, they reopened but with reduced timings as a precautionary measure.

With the peace deal between US and Iran officially signed, and negotiation talks ongoing, life in the UAE and across the region has largely returned to normal.

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