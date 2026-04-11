Gurudwara, Hindu Temple in Dubai reopen as places of worship resume services

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Guru Nanak Darbar and Hindu Temple in Dubai have reopened their doors to devotees, announcing timings and urging adherence to safety guidelines, days after places of worship across the city were temporarily closed as a precaution amid regional tensions.

In a circular issued on April 11, the management of Guru Nanak Darbar said the gurudwara is now open daily from 6am to 6pm, with the last entry at 5.30pm.

“The safety and well-being of all devotees remain our utmost priority, and we sincerely request everyone to kindly follow the guidelines laid down by the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai, during this time,” the circular stated.

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Dubai’s Hindu Temple has also resumed services on Friday, announcing daily opening hours and a structured schedule of rituals through its official social media channels. The temple said it is open daily from 6am to 6pm, with specific time slots for darshan and poojas. Worshippers should confirm details before visiting.

Places of worship across Dubai were earlier asked to move activities online until further notice as a precautionary measure following official instructions issued amid regional tensions. Churches cancelled masses, while temples and gurudwaras also announced temporary closure of their premises for public safety.

In an earlier Khaleej Times report, St Mary’s Church in Dubai announced it would reopen from April 11, but with conditions.