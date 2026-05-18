Gulf countries, Egypt condemn attack near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

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After UAE reported that a drone strike caused a fire in an electricity generator in the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra, authorities said they were investigating the source of the attacks.

On May 17, the country confirmed that UAE air defences engaged three drones; two were intercepted, while the third struck the electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah plant.

Top officials and bodies have condemned the attack; several countries also confirmed that they stand in solidarity with UAE.

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Saudi Arabia

The country expressed its "strongest condemnation" of the attack, pointing out that such attacks threaten the security and stability of the regiobn.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also voiced support for the measures that UAE takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

Kuwait

Kuwait's statement termed the attack as a "heinous act" and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that targeting vital and civilian sites is condemned and "rejected by all legal standards."

Egypt

Egypt condemned the attack near the Barakah plant, describing the incident as a "dangerous escalation" and a clear violation of UAE sovereignty and international law.

The country also stressed that the security of the UAE and other Gulf states is an integral part of Egyptian national security.

Bahrain

The Gulf country denounced the drone attack, pointing out that it is a flagrant violation of international law.

Bahrain said that such an attack is a violation of the UN Charter, the principles of good neighbourliness, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

GCC Sec-Gen condemns attack

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohammed Albudaiwi strongly condemned what he described as the “blatant aggression” against the UAE involving three drones.

Albudaiwi warned that such actions could have severe consequences for regional and international security, civilian safety, the environment, and global energy supplies.