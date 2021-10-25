Guinness World Record: UAE witnesses longest aqua yoga marathon

The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
Yoga teacher Yogratna Ravi Vyom Shankar Jha created a Guinness World Record (GWR) and obtained the first title of the "Longest Aqua Yoga Marathon".
Yogratna Ravi attempted the yoga for 24hrs on October 22 – October 23, 2021 at India Club, Dubai.
The yoga teacher started the aqua yoga performance at 06:00am morning on October 22 and finished it next day at 06:04am on October 23 in the presence of GWR officials.
After due verification and due diligence, the GWR officials confirmed the award and the Guinness World Record title.
Yogratna Ravi hails from Madhubani, Bihar and has made a hat-trick of world records in Golden Book of World Records in Shirshashna, Padmashirshashna & Jal yoga.
This 24-hour-long Aqua Yoga Marathon was performed under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and Year of 50th UAE Golden Jubilee celebration.
This event was organized by KCS Foundation and FOI Events LLC (FOI) in collaboration with Socrise, Tia for the world and Selexiq and was supported by India Club, Dubai, UAE.
The event also witnessed large number of people from Indian diaspora in UAE who came to support and encourage Yogratna Ravi Vyom Shankar Jha.
