Guggenheim Abu Dhabi tickets go on sale ahead of December 11 opening

Tickets for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi have gone on sale, with visitors now able to book ahead of the museum’s December 11 opening on Saadiyat Island.

General admission costs Dh70, while entry is free for visitors under 18, UAE students and those aged 60 and above. Reduced rates will also be available for eligible groups.

The opening will mark the arrival of one of Abu Dhabi’s major new cultural attractions, with the museum set to present modern and contemporary art spanning the 1960s to the present.

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Designed by the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has 28 interior galleries connected by a central atrium and 10 large sculptural cones. The museum also includes 23,000 square metres of exterior exhibition space across its cones and terraces.

The museum covers 11,600 square metres and will feature works across painting, sculpture, installation, photography, moving image and new media.

Rather than following a strictly chronological or geographical approach, the museum says its collection and exhibitions will explore artistic connections, exchanges and lineages across different cultures and regions.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is being developed through a collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.

Tickets are available through the museum’s website ahead of the December 11 opening.