Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum announces opening date

Abu Dhabi has announced the opening of its highly-anticipated Guggenheim museum on December 11, 2026.

Designed by the late Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate Frank Gehry, the museum is located in the heart of the cultural district on Saadiyat Island, a meeting point between the land and sea.

The latest addition to Saadiyat's growing profile of cultural hubs — it joins the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

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More information about the museum's collection and commissions are expected to be announced in the coming months, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism confirmed on Tuesday.

Spanning a wide range of artistic media, artworks in the museum will include paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, moving images, and new media.

Other Guggenheim museums span across the globe, with locations in New York City, US, Venice, Italy, Bilbao and Spain. The latest Abu Dhabi addition will showcases landmarks of modern and contemporary art, while contributing to the city's position as a global capital for the arts.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's stunning architecture

The exterior of the museum is a marvel in itself, with visitors experiencing a mesh of modern influences as well as the Capital's rich history and traditions.

The building features 30 galleries that unfold across the interior, connected by a central atrium and ten sculptural cones that punctuate the building’s dynamic skyline. Nine are clad in stainless steel mesh and one in onyx and glass.

Reaching heights of up to 88 metres, the sculptural cones provide natural ventilation and shade, enhancing the building’s energy efficiency while articulating its bold silhouette.

Spanning 11,600 square metres of interior gallery space and 23,000 square metres of outdoor exhibition areas, the landmark encompasses a total built-up area of 80,000 square metres, reinforcing its role as one of the most significant museums suited to the impressive size, variety of media and experimental character of art since 1960.

Inspired by the Gulf region

The story behind the museum is shaped by Abu Dhabi’s artistic landscape and is designed to reflect the nation's stories and beyond, encouraging curiosity among younger generations about modern and contemporary art.

An architectural landmark inspired by the forms of the Gulf region, each visit is expected to offer visitors new perspectives and invites them to participate.

Displays across the museum will show connections across geographies, generations and artistic practices, and will provide dynamic frameworks for understanding the art of our own time as a source of knowledge, expression and connection while inviting visitors to explore art history through relationships and resonances rather than a linear chronology.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's interactive nature

Guggenheim is not just going to be a collection of artworks, but its creation has been aimed at interaction and relationships between visitors. It has been created with the intention of offering a space for exchange, promoting a more connected and diverse global community through art.

Guests will be invited to engage with art on their own terms, shaping individual pathways through galleries that consider major vectors of art since 1960, such as Abstractions, Popular Culture, Land, Language and Storytelling.

The museum brings together diverse perspectives across geographies and generations through modern and contemporary art, fostering meaningful connections between artists, ideas, and audiences.