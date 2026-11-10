Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum tickets now available; who gets free entry?

Art lovers in the UAE are in for a big treat next month when the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum is set to open its doors on Decmeber 11, and the wait to book tickets is now over.

Opening Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will mark the arrival of one of capital’s major cultural attractions, with the art venue set to present modern and contemporary art spanning the 1960s to the present. Other Guggenheim museums span the globe, with locations in New York City, US; Venice, Italy; and Bilbao in Spain.

The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Museum is located in the Saadiyat Island, which also includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

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Ticket categories

Almost a month ahead of the opening, the museum's official website now allows visitors to plan ahead and book their tickets starting December 11, with a general admission fee of Dh70.

Four categories of visitors will be exempt from paying an entry fee—those who are under 18 years old, senior Emiratis and residents (aged 60 and above), People of Determination, and students at UAE universities. However, the latter category requires a proof of ID and tickets can only be collected from the ticketing desk on the day of visit.

Holders of Fazaa or Esaad cards will get to enter the museum with a ticket price of Dh50, while the price for educators who are UAE employed and the Hamat Al Watan and UAE military stands at Dh35, but they will have to present a proof of ID and can only collect their tickets from the ticketing desk when they arrive at the museum.

What to expect at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Designed by the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has 28 interior galleries connected by a central atrium and 10 large sculptural cones. The museum also includes 23,000 square metres of exterior exhibition space across its cones and terraces.

The museum covers 11,600 square metres and will feature works across painting, sculpture, installation, photography, moving image and new media.

Rather than following a strictly chronological or geographical approach, the museum says its collection and exhibitions will explore artistic connections, exchanges and lineages across different cultures and regions.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is being developed through a collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.