Guggenheim Abu Dhabi to host 3 events as preview ahead of December opening

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has launched a month-long programme of talks, performances and workshops across the UAE's cultural institutions, offering the public an early window into the ideas that will shape the museum before its opening on December 11.

Running throughout September, the initiative brings together artists, curators and audiences at venues including Manarat Al Saadiyat and Louvre Abu Dhabi. Here are three events offering a preview of what's to come.

Three events to know

Running from September 25 to October 22 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Network of Answers is an interactive installation by Guggenheim Abu Dhabi-commissioned artist Agatha Gothe-Snape. It invites members of the public to respond to a series of questions through a phone booth installation, gathering personal reflections and memories to form a collective archive of voices from Abu Dhabi. No registration is required.

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From September 25 to 27, the same venue will host Art Appears: Chant Avedissian, a pop-up series of talks, workshops and interactive activities celebrating the life and legacy of the late Egyptian artist, whose work reinterpreted the country's cultural icons and collective memory through a contemporary lens.

Closing out the month's programme, artist Rachid Koraïchi joins curator Abdelkader Damani at Louvre Abu Dhabi on September 29 for Abstractions: A Journey Between Islamic and Contemporary Art, a conversation exploring abstraction as a shared language across cultures, drawing on calligraphy, geometry and contemporary practice.

What's next

The museum has said further talks, activations and outreach initiatives across the UAE will be announced following the September programme, as part of a broader calendar building up to its opening.

Designed by architect Frank Gehry and located in Saadiyat Cultural District, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will span 11,600 square metres across 28 galleries, alongside 23,000 square metres of exterior exhibition space. The museum is a collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.