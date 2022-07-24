'Guardians of the coast': UAE to spotlight its efforts in mangrove conservation at Floriade Expo 2022

These ecosystems help other flora and fauna to thrive

The UAE will spotlight its efforts in mangrove conservation by celebrating the UAE National Day at Floriade Expo 2022 on Tuesday, July 26 to mark the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

The event will take place at the UAE Pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022, which is a leading international horticultural exhibition and garden festival taking place from April 14 to October 9 this year. Currently in its seventh edition, the global event is held once in ten years in The Netherlands. This year the central theme of the expo is ‘Growing Green Cities’.

Commenting on the importance of mangroves in the UAE, Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador to The Netherlands, and the Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022, said: “The mangroves are critical to the UAE’s coastlines as they sustain the entire ecosystems and help other flora and fauna to thrive. This is the reason we call them the guardians of the coast. Celebrating the UAE National Day at Floriade Expo 2022 to coincide with the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem shows our commitment to the cause and highlights the country’s efforts in conserving its natural habitat.”

“The mangroves are a key element of the UAE’s natural heritage. Mangrove protection is a legacy left behind by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, who initiated a massive forestation drive to increase the number of mangrove trees in the UAE,” he added.

The UAE Pavilion at the expo is titled Saltwater Cities - where land meets sea - and includes a saltwater garden showcasing biosaline agriculture system, a halophyte gallery and an immersive installation offering a multi-sensory experience to the visitors. The halophyte gallery at the pavilion highlights the importance of four species of plants that thrive in salt water and the mangroves are among them.

The UAE is working towards increasing its mangrove planting target to 100 million by 2030 thereby contributing to the blue carbon ecosystems, which have carbon storage benefits and reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.

