UAE grocery platform to launch AI chatbot that finds cheapest deals for residents

A newly launched digital platform for tracking grocery prices in the UAE is about to get significantly smarter, with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism preparing to integrate artificial intelligence to help residents hunt down the cheapest deals.

The Essential Goods Prices Platform, which recently went live to help consumers navigate rising living costs, will soon feature an AI-powered chatbot.

According to details shared by the ministry, shoppers will be able to interact directly with the AI assistant, which will analyse their individual purchasing habits and shopping patterns to recommend the most cost-effective outlets for their specific needs.

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This tech upgrade comes as a direct response to consumer feedback. The ministry noted that the platform was developed after monitoring challenges faced by shoppers regarding high prices at certain retail outlets.

By logging onto the platform before heading to the supermarket, residents can already create a customised food basket and find the best average prices tailored to the specific emirate they are in.

While the upcoming AI integration represents the platform’s digital future, its current accuracy relies on a robust physical enforcement operation.

More than 35 field inspectors are deployed every day across the country. These inspectors hit the ground daily to physically verify that the prices displayed on the shelves match the numbers reported on the platform, ensuring fair competition and protecting consumers from unjustified price hikes.

The platform is also expanding its scope. While initially launched with 33 items across 12 major retailers, the system is now tracking more than 38 commodities. This includes eight core essential goods, supplemented by over 30 additional items whose prices are added into the system daily by the field inspectors.

The ministry confirmed that more retail outlets are currently in the process of joining the platform. This expansion demonstrates a growing commitment from retailers to ensure their prices are transparent and readily available to consumers.

The platform, accessible via the ministry’s website, updates prices daily through a direct electronic link with participating retailers. Residents who spot discrepancies between the online platform and actual store prices are encouraged to report them by calling 8001222.