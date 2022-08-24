Sharjah: Grocery owners hail ban on single-use plastic bags

Sales outlets to charge consumers 25 fils per single-use plastic bag from October 1

File photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 4:26 PM

Grocery owners as well as residents in Sharjah are hailing the move by the emirate to ban single-use plastic bags from January 1, 2024.

Authorities have given residents enough time to switch on to reusable bags. Sales outlets will be charging consumers 25 fils per single-use plastic bag when the rule comes into force from October 1 this year.

Shamshuddin, a grocery owner at Dawar Al Madinah, Al Nahda in Sharjah, said that use of bags would be reduced significantly. “We will be charging 25 fils as per the new rules, and at the same time we will also be creating awareness about use of paper and fabric bags,” he said.

The grocery uses about 500 bags a day for deliveries and takeaways, which amounts to about Dh30. However, as the grocery has a large number of home deliveries which need to be packed in plastic bags they would be looking at alternatives when the rule is enforced, Shamshuddin explained.

Rafiq from Ashjar Supermarket said that they place orders for 10 kgs of plastic bags every week. “Some weeks, the usage of plastics bags is considerably high. The average usage is about 40 kgs a month,” said Rafiq.

Resident have yet to get used to carrying reusable bags to supermarkets. “We have not yet been informed about the 25 fils charge on shopping bags,” said Rafiq.

“I think people get into the habit of bringing their own bags once the 25 fils charge comes into force,” added Rafiq.

Residents who work and shop in Dubai and reside in Sharjah are already familiar with the rule. “Quite often I go to a store to grab a snack or get groceries on my way home. I always have a bag in my car for making purchases,” said Danish Ahmed, an outdoor sales executive at an FMGC firm.

Another resident of Sharjah, Kaleemullah Khan, an engineer from Pakistan, said: “I have been to many countries where single-use plastics have been banned. They understand their responsibilities and understand the reason for the rule. Out here, we too will become more responsible once the rule comes into effect,” said Khan.

ALSO READ: