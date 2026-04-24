Greenish seawater in Fujairah? Authority explains reason, reassures residents

If you have been recently to the emirate of Fujairah and noticed a greenish hue in the seawater, environmental authorities have issued a clarification on Friday, reassuring residents and visitors that natural reasons are behined the phenomenon.

The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) said the emorate's coastline is currently experiencing a notable proliferation of marine algae, which has resulted in a visible shift in seawater coloration. This occurrence is part of a well-documented, recurring natural phenomenon known as an Algal Bloom.

The change in the colour of seawater at this time of year happens due to various reasons, including the gradual rise in the sea's temperatures as the country witness a transitional period between winter and spring.

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Another reason for the phenomenon is the availability of seabed nutrients, primarily phosphorus and nitrogen which rise to the surface through a natural process known as upwelling, driven by surface winds and shifting marine currents. "This process acts as a catalyst, facilitating the rapid growth and spread of microscopic marine phytoplankton," the FEA clarified.

Environmental authorities in Fujairah are continuing their monitoring to preserve the health of the marine enviroment following the phenomenon which recurs annually during the winter months and the onset of spring.

The authority has confirmed that the algae in question are non-harmful, based on rigorous assessments.

Precautionary measures

The public is advised to: