‘Great, generous man’: Sheikh Mohammed’s moving tribute to son Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has penned a heartfelt letter to his son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as he marks 20 years since his appointment as Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

In the letter, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his deep pride in Sheikh Hamdan’s journey, leadership and achievements, praising his close connection with the people of Dubai and the affection they hold for him. He highlighted his son’s compassion, humility, courage and dedication to understanding people’s needs.

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Sheikh Mohammed also praised Sheikh Hamdan for carving out his own path and inspiring millions of young people through his work, energy, poetry and commitment to public service. He described him as a role model not only as a leader, but also as a father, son and brother.